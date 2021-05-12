Myra McLawhorn Supplee, 61, of Newport, entered God’s eternal care into the arms of the Good Shepherd on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Carolina East Medical Center. A memorial service for Myra will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the St. James United Methodist CLC Building, officiated by Rev. Jon Strother. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the CDC guidelines pertaining to the Coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, as well, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website. Myra was born on November 13, 1959, in Greenville, North Carolina, to the late RH and Betty McLawhorn and graduated from the Ayden Grifton High School, Class of 1978. Myra read extensively improving her knowledge, allowing her to be an excellent crossword puzzle solver which she thoroughly enjoyed. She loved music and always had a song in her heart. Family and friends meant the world to her, whether she was at a family gathering at the pig farm or just sitting around the kitchen table with her loved ones. Myra enjoyed both the farm life and salt life and was happy to have a place in both. She was known to always have a tender heart for dogs, all shapes and sizes. Myra even had her own lady cave where she enjoyed spending quiet moments. As a pastor’s wife, Myra loved the Lord and faithfully attended St. James United Methodist Church with her loving husband of 26 years, Rev. Tom Supplee. Her support, love and encouragement will be sadly missed by their church family. She is survived by her loving husband, Rev. Tom Supplee of the home; daughter, Ellis Siddons and husband Blake of Newport; sons, Jack Manning and wife Kathy Tokashiki of Asheville, Joel Supplee and wife Carolina of Wake Forest and Jeremy Supplee and wife Sarah of Havelock; sisters, Nina Jane Cauthen and husband Grover of Wilmington and Betty Jean McLawhorn of Raleigh; brothers, Richard McLawhorn and wife Marian of Grifton, Joel McLawhorn and wife Susan of Wake Forest, Andy McLawhorn, and wife Eva of Renston, and Dennis McLawhorn and wife Jane of Greenville; grandchildren, Evie Siddons, Ashe Manning-Tokashiki, Felim Manning-Tokashiki, Andrew Supplee, JoAnna Supplee, and Dylan Chavez; and lifetime friend, Patricia Respess. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Becky Jean McLawhorn; and stepdaughter, Jennifer Supplee. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. James United Methodist Church at the CLC Building. The same safety guidelines will apply. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Myra, may be made to St. James Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 250, Newport, NC 28570. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.