Myrtie Moon Bilbro Davis of Winston-Salem, N.C. died on August 14, 2023 at the age of 79. Myrtie was born on September 17, 1943, the daughter of Tyson and Myrtie Gray Bilbro. She spent her childhood in Greenville, N.C., with summers at a family cottage built largely by her father and brother, Bob, from surplus war materials on the Pamlico River near Bath, N.C. Myrtie, at age seven, contributed as a painter. She and Bob were involved in numerous activities at school and their church, Immanuel Baptist. The cottage on the Pamlico River and the people there resulted in relationships and traditions that remained with Myrtie and now her children and grandchildren. For nearly 70 years Myrtie, her mother, or Bob's wife Carol played the organ in the summer church services on the banks of the river, opening with "Shall We Gather at the River." The house there remains a place for family gatherings. In 1961, after graduating from high school in Greenville, Myrtie enrolled at Salem College in Winston-Salem. After two years at Salem, where she made many lifelong friends, she transferred to UNC Chapel Hill. There she became a cheerleader and a student leader. Her big blue and white megaphone with her name on it was in her room when she died. In May, 1964, she returned to visit friends at Salem, and she and Bill Davis, a Wake Forest law student, were introduced. In July, while Bill was in Greenville in connection with a summer job, their paths crossed on a downtown street. In October, when Bill had plans to attend a football game at Duke with a graduate student friend from Davidson, he called Myrtie to go with him. The rest is history. Myrtie graduated in 1965 and began teaching second grade at Sedge Garden Elementary School in Forsyth County. On November 20, 1966, Myrtie and Bill were married at Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenville. Bill had graduated and was practicing law in Winston-Salem. Myrtie took little time in becoming heavily involved in Winston-Salem. By 1970, she was co-chair of the Annual Bazaar at St. Paul's Episcopal Church and was teaching Sunday School. On February 18, 1969, they were blessed with a son, Kearns. On January 19, 1971, a daughter, Rebecca Gray Davis, died at birth, devastating Myrtie and Bill. However, they were blessed with a second son, Ward, on May 9, 1972, and with a daughter, Joanna, on February 28, 1975. Myrtie's deep faith, compassion, and energy resulted in her becoming a shining example to others, even though she never sought recognition. The loss of Rebecca Gray caused her to become heavily involved in events at Amos Cottage. She could be seen driving along toward a birthday or other event in a clown or bunny rabbit costume that would benefit children, and would draw stares when she stopped to pump gas or make a purchase to take to the children. Myrtie went on numerous mission trips with Mission Emmanuel to the Dominican Republic to help repair houses and, in large measure, for her to love on the people, old and young. She would usually find a baby to hold. Two local ministries extended her love and compassion. She delivered meals for Meals on Wheels for 45 years, driving her car to deliver meals, but also to take time to visit and offer love. There is now a Myrtie Davis Fund to help support the Meals on Wheels program. Another was Samaritan Ministries, where she volunteered for years to help serve meals (and play the piano) and to assist at the overnight shelter. In 2017 Samaritan Ministries established the Myrtie Davis Volunteer Servant Award, whose stated purpose is to "honor a long-time volunteer each year for selfless commitment to Samaritan Ministries and its guests. The Award is meant to be an encouragement to all of us to act on the words of Jesus in Matthew 25. The Award should inspire others to give of their time, talents and resources to help the hungry and homeless of our community." Matthew 25:34-40: 34 "Then the King will say to those on his right, 'Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. 35 For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.' 37 "Then the righteous will answer him, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? 38When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? 39When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?' 40"The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.' Until very recently, she performed at nursing homes and other places with the Treblemakers, a group of women whose purpose was to spread joy to the guests. Myrtie is survived by her devoted husband, Bill, her children and grandchildren - Kearns (Ashley, and children Anna, Zack, and Elizabeth), Ward (Sally, and children Lucy and Tyson), and Joanna (Jeff, and children Will, Gray, Jane, and Josh) Andrews, and her brother, Bob Bilbro. The family acknowledges and appreciates all of the love, care, and prayers from so many during Myrtie's illness, and they express gratitude for all of the caregivers who did so much to enable her to sustain her quality of life as long as possible. A service of celebration will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Thursday, August 17, at 2 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear bright colors in celebration of Myrtie's joyful life and spirit. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made to the Myrtie Davis Fund at Meals on Wheels, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105, or to Samaritan Ministries, 414 E. Northwest Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27105, or to another recipient chosen by the donor. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.