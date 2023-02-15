Mrs. Myrtle Bette McCotter Koon, 84, died peacefully at her home of 60 years on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 PM at First Christian Church, 579 Queen St., Grifton, NC. Bette was born in Grifton on September 27, 1938 to Patrick Dunn McCotter and Sallie Bet Rouse McCotter Johnson. She attended Grifton School and graduated valedictorian from Grifton High School in 1956. She continued her education in Fredericksburg, Virginia at Mary Washington College where she graduated as a music major in 1960. In June 1961, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Donald Monroe Koon. Bette taught music at Grifton School and completed her master's in music from East Carolina in 1963. For over 50 years she was the organist for First Christian Church in Grifton. She enjoyed studying the Bible and teaching adult Sunday School. She held many positions at First Christian Church. Bette was proud of her career at the US Postal Service where she was a rural mail carrier for 22 years. She made many friends along her route. Some of Bette's joys in life were reading, gardening, traveling, exercising, crossword puzzles, bridge and, of course, her children and grandchildren. Bette was preceded in death by her husband Donnie in 2007. She is survived by her children; Cindy K. Powell and husband, Tom, Monroe D. Koon, Jr., Elizabeth K. Van De Carr and husband, Lee and Susan K. Cholette and husband, Joey; her six grandchildren, Trey and Caroline Cholette, Patrick and Anna Van De Carr, Thomas Powell and Sallie Koon. She is also survived by her best friend, Mrs. Mildred West. The family would like to thank Community Hospice, Pearlie Davis and friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Christian Church, PO Box 25, Grifton, NC 28530 or the Shriners Hospital for Children, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, Georgia 30394.