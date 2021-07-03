Myrtle (Grace) Swain Jones

Mrs. Jones, 78, of Matthews, NC died June 25th, 2021 at Royal Park of Matthews, NC. Her family will receive friends from 12-1pm Saturday, July 31 at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church of Mint Hill, with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 pm.The Rev. Dr. Herbie Miller will officiate. Born August 3, 1942 in Martin County, NC. Mrs. Jones was the daughter of the late Gertie Marie Gurganus Swain and John E. Swain. She retired from the Charlotte Mecklenburg school system as a assistant teacher at Butler High School. A very active member of her church, Philadelphia Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her Loving husband of 48 yrs, Johnny William Jones, two sons David Jones and Alan Jones, 4 brothers Hubert Swain, John Swain, Robert Swain and Richard Swain. She is survived by her son Donald Jones of Charlotte, granddaughter Sarah Newton of Rock Hill, brother William “Bud” Swain & wife Janice of Williamston and sister Ruth Roberson & husband Mayhugh of Robersonville. Memorials may be made to Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, 11501 Bain School Rd, Mint Hill, NC 28227