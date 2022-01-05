Myrtle Lee Cartrette,

Myrtle Lee Clewis Cartrette,
CHADBURN - Myrtle Lee Clewis Cartrette, 90, of Chadbourn, passed away peacefully in her home in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 2nd, 2022.
Myrtle was born to Furney Neil and Emma Cribb Clewis of Chadbourn, on July 15, 1931. She was one of 7 children; Edward "W.E." Clewis, S.W. Clewis, Adalee Williamson, Helen Hobbs Turbeville, and Kenneth Clewis, and is survived by Archie Neil Clewis of Greensboro.
Myrtle married James Allen Cartrette, Sr. in 1948. She faithfully loved and worked alongside her husband for almost 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2002.
Myrtle's life was marked by loving and serving her family, friends, church, and community. She was known for her creative eye, her skillful hands, and her warm southern hospitality; She had a gift for cultivating beauty all around her; whether in garden, home, or around a table of friends.
Throughout the decades, she served on various community and civic groups both individually and alongside James Allen. Together they worked as entrepreneurs and philanthropists in the community of Columbus County.
Myrtle is proceeded in death by her husband James Allen Cartrette, Sr.; her son, James Allen Cartrette, Jr.; daughter in law, Diantha Cartrette; granddaughter, Hannah Cartrette, and grandsons, Robert Colon Carter, Jr. and John Aaron Carter.
Myrtle is survived by her remaining children; Sharon Cartrette Carter (Colon), Myles Cartrette (Donna), and Jonathan Cartrette; her 9 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Liberty Home Care & Hospice for their professional and compassionate care.
Graveside services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery; Dr. Ron Hinson will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the graveside, at Worthington Funeral Home.