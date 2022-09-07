Mrs. Nan Roberson Hawkins, age 87, a resident of Washington, NC, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Campus in Washington. Mrs. Hawkins will be laid to rest privately in Oakdale Cemetery beside her husband Guy O. Hawkins, who preceded her in death, September 22, 2003. Mrs. Hawkins was born in Martin County on February 13, 1935. She was the daughter of the late George R. Roberson and Reba Manning Roberson. Prior to moving to Washington, Mrs. Hawkins lived in Greeneville, TN, where she was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Upon moving to Washington, she became a very active member of First Christian Church, where she served as a Trustee, Elder, Diaconate, New Building Committee, and fund raising for the church. She enjoyed cooking, flower arranging, and hosting events for friends, family and her church. Survivors include two daughters, Dawn Brown of Beaufort, SC, Tena Huckleby of Morristown, TN; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother, Clyde Roberson of Washington and sister, Opal Ross of Tarboro. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Hawkins was preceded in death by a daughter, Melody King Bettis, in 2018. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the House of Hope International, 2020 West 15th Street, Washington, NC 27889, MD Anderson Cancer Center, c/o Donation Center, 1515 Holcomb Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030, or the First Christian Church General Fund, 307 East 3rd Street, Washington, NC 27889. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Hawkins family.