Nancy Batchelor

Nancy Whitehurst Grimes Batchelor
WILLIAMSTON - Nancy Whitehurst Grimes Batchelor, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 4:00 PM at the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
A native of Pitt County, Nancy began her nursing career at the Bethel Clinic and worked in numerous places throughout North Carolina. She helped Dr. John Winstead, Jr. with starting his practice in Greenville.
She retired from Sara Lee in Tarboro after 15 years of service as the Plant Nurse. After retirement, she volunteered with the American Red Cross from 1998-2009, by traveling as medical personnel to disaster areas throughout the country.
Nancy proudly lived a life of service to others. Her spirit was kind and gentle, always helping others. She loved to explore and learn about new places through traveling.
She was a member and past president of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Johnson Memorial Presbyterian Church at Mayo's Crossroads. She organized the Nifty Fifty Singles Club in Greenville, NC.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Pearlie and Essie Whitehurst; her husbands, Stephen L. Grimes (father of her children) and Billy D. Batchelor; and her sister, Essie W. Jones. She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Howell, of Williamston, NC, and Laura Harrell and husband, Keith, of Stokesdale, NC; her grandsons, Stephen Gibbs of Winterville, NC, and Adam Gibbs and wife, Tori, of Greenville; her great-grandchildren, Kaylee Gibbs and Aeby Gibbs.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.