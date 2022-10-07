Nancy Daniels Williams

Mrs. Nancy D. Williams “Ms. Sulk” entered into eternal rest, Thursday, September 22nd at the Tower of Blessings- Memory Care Home, in Durham, NC. Mrs. Williams was a Mother of the Church at Selvia Chapel Freewill Baptist Church where she was a faithful member for over 60 years. Mrs. Williams was a Pitt County native, where she worked for many years serving her community. Nancy Williams was proceeded in death by her parents Walter and Bettie Jordan Daniels, her husband Waylan Williams, her oldest, beloved son Waylan “June” Williams, Jr. and all 7 of her siblings: Walter “Bud” Daniels, Betty Latham, Annie James and Ada Evans, Lillie Daniels, Sarah Daniels, and Zebedee Daniels. Surviving her are her sons, James “Ricky” Williams (Connise) and Zebedee Williams of Riverhead, NY; Andre Williams (Anita) of Palms Springs, California; Harry Williams (Robin) of Chapel Hill, NC., Daughter-in-Law Margie Williams of Greenville, NC. She had 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was blessed to have a host of loving and caring nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Visitation and Funeral Service will take place at Selvia Chapel Freewill Baptist Church on Saturday, October 8th at 10 am -11 am visitation, followed by 11:00 am 12:00 pm home going service. Flowers and cards may be sent to Mitchell’s Memorial Funeral Home, 2423 Winter Village Drive, Winterville, NC 28590.