GREENVILLE - Mrs. Nancy Hannah Dunn, 94, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Covenant Church (4015 Corey Road in Winterville) on Tuesday, March 1st at 12:00 PM. A private committal will take place prior to the Celebration of Life.
Nancy Dunn, daughter of the late Lee H. & Nancy King Hannah, was a native of Pitt County. She attended Greenville City Schools and St. Mary's Junior College. Nancy was instrumental in sharing her love of Jesus with her family, her friends, her community, and beyond. Spending time with family and friends, "breaking bread" around the table, was one of her greatest pleasures. She graciously welcomed anyone who wanted to converse, pray, and celebrate the goodness of God, into her home.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Sydney Worth Dunn, Jr.
She is survived by three sons, Lee H. Dunn and wife, Tharon Sapp Dunn, S. Worth Dunn, and Stephen H. Dunn and wife, Linda Moseley Dunn; grandchildren, Mason & Courtney Dunn, Blair Dunn Vana and husband, Matt, and Leigh Dunn Hamm and husband, Cullin; along with great-grandchildren, Luke, Charlotte, & Matthew Vana and Mary Moseley & Syd Hamm.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to Elaine Martin, Joyce Roberts, and Heather Elder, our Community Hospice nurse, for the loving, faithful, compassionate care and support over the past six months. The community of friends who supported Nancy will never be forgotten. To God be the Glory!
The family will receive friends at her residence on Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Third Street Academy, 600 W. 3rd Street, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.