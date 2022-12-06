Mrs. Nancy Faye Howell Toney, 87, of Burlington, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. Born in Greenville, North Carolina, Nancy was raised in a loving home with her brother, Bob, and her sister, Patsy. When she was an elementary school student, she decided that she wanted to become a teacher. She often expressed that her parents’ support and encouragement provided an environment that stimulated her to drive to excel and fulfill her dream of being an educator. After graduating from Greenville High School, Nancy attended East Carolina College (now ECU) and graduated with an undergraduate degree in elementary education followed by a master’s degree in Elementary Education and Administration. She then began her thirty-seven years as an educator in Burlington, NC, as a seventh-grade teacher at Broad Street Junior High School and then Turrentine Junior High School. In 1966, she became the principal of Maple Avenue Elementary School followed by Eastlawn Elementary School in 1971. In 1976, she became principal of Andrews Elementary School where she served until her retirement in 1994. During her career, Nancy received many honors and participated in numerous professional leadership activities and organizations. Her greatest joy was working with and supporting her students and teachers. She firmly believed that encouraging parent and community involvement were crucial in building the foundations for student success, and she began programs to support disadvantaged and mentally handicapped children as well as Latch Key children who needed after school care. She was dedicated to assisting children in reaching for the stars, guiding them to reach beyond expectations and encouraging them to always seek and gain knowledge. Nancy cherished spending time with her husband, Jim, and her family and friends. After retiring, she became an avid golfer and even made a hole in one at Indian Valley Golf Course in 2007. She also had a love for buying and selling antiques. Her booth, Nancy’s Nook, at Granddaddy’s Antiques showcased her talent for finding beautiful treasures and her love of antiquing. Remaining to cherish Nancy’s memory are her nieces, Suellen Howell McCauley (Vince) of Chapel Hill, NC, and Nancy Howell Wilkinson (Chance) of Oxford, NC; her great nephews, Alexander Wilkinson, Matthew Wilkinson, and Maxwell McCauley; and her great nieces, Abigail McCauley and Emily Wilkinson. Nancy is also survived by her aunt, Frances Carawan Edwards, of Simpson, NC, her cousins, her sister-in-law, June Howell, of Oxford, NC, and a special family friend, Chai Novenwongse of Nashville, TN. Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband of forty-three years, James (Jim) Toney; her parents, Robert Edward (Yank) Howell and Rena Carawan Howell; her sister, Patsy Gayle Howell; and her brother, John (Bob) Howell. The family would like to express their appreciation to Options for Senior America for their care, compassion and support. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rich & Thompson Funeral Home at 306 Glenwood Avenue, Burlington, NC, 27215, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Visitation will be from 12:45 until 1:45 PM with a service at 2:00 PM. The service will be livestreamed for anyone unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army at 812 N Anthony Street, Burlington, NC, 27217. Condolences may be offered online at www.richandthompson.com.