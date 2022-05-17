Nancy (Forehand) Avery

Nancy Avery, 74, of High Point, NC peacefully passed away on May 14, 2022. She was born December 9, 1947 in Greenville, NC and was the daughter of John Lester Forehand and Helen Allen Hall. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, John Lester Forehand. Nancy leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Mitchell S. Avery, Jr. of High Point, NC. They were married August 23, 1969 and share three daughters. Surviving family include her mother, Helen Allen Hall, stepfather, Robert J. Hall, daughters Ainsley Avery Royals (Steve), Jennifer Avery Mier (Stacy), Julie Avery and three surviving grandchildren, Caroline Avery, Carter Tyree and Savannah Royals. She is also survived by her brother, Allen Hall (Kathy) and nephew, Taylor. Nancy's family was her greatest joy and accomplishment. Nancy attended East Carolina University and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education and Master's Degree in Public School Administration. She spent her career making an impact on young people. For many years, she was teacher for Greenville City Schools. In 1990, she joined Asheboro City Schools as an Assistant Principal for Asheboro High School. She would spend the remainder of her career at the service of students as Principal of Guy B. Teachey Elementary School and North Asheboro Middle School. Her students may remember her dressing up as a mailman, a turkey at Thanksgiving or as the Grinch at Christmas! Between principalships, she worked as HR director for Asheboro City Schools. In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed spending time with family, music and watercolor painting. The family will be receiving visitors on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 6-8 pm at Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Please share your remembrances and condolences with the Avery family at www.pughfuneralhome.com