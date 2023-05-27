...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to noon EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Nancy Harrison Edelen Wilson, age 85, of Greenville, NC passed peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. She was born on January 11, 1938, in Washington D.C. to the late Millard C. Edelen and Dorothy Fairall Edelen. Nancy loved the Lord and had a strong faith in God. She was a very social, charismatic and fun spirit to be around. Nancy enjoyed entertaining and being in the company of friends. She was also part of a Bridge Club, playing in competitions all over the area with a group of friends. Nancy was also a good cook who passed down her recipes to friends and family. She was a bright light to many and will be dearly missed. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Amanda Wilson Miller and Leslie Wilson Patrick; sister, Lynn Edelen Oaden; son-in-law, Will Anderson IV; grandchildren, Emily Reavill (Chris), Isaac Miller, Olivia Miller, Will Anderson V, and Ivy Anderson; and great-grandchildren, Harrison Reavill, Wells Reavill, and Brooks Reavill. Nancy was preceded in death by her son, George Warren Wilson, Jr., and her daughter, Nancy Wilson Anderson. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.