Nancy Hemingway

Nancy Taylor Hemingway
GREENVILLE - Nancy Taylor Hemingway passed away peacefully on Monday, November 22, 2021 at The Vintage Inn, Williamston NC at age 94 surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Nancy, a native of Pitt County was born August 11, 1927 to the late Andrew J and Mattie Smith Taylor.
Per her wishes no service will be held. Family, friends, and others whose lives Mrs. Nancy touched are invited to the home of Eddy and Debbie Hemingway 4458 NC 11 N Bethel NC, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021, to reminisce, celebrate life, grieve, support each other and of course just chat.
She was employed for many years at Ficklen Tobacco Company which became Carolina Leaf Tobacco Company of Greenville NC and was in charge of the moisture testing lab. She helped run the family farm along with being a devoted mother, excellent cook and caretaker to her family.
Mrs. Nancy truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, restoring old furniture, decorating especially at Christmas, collecting antiques, watching Carolina football and basketball, and listening to Woody Durham do play by play on the radio. She enjoyed caring for her granddaughter, spending time at home supervising Lake Nana and enjoying nature through the many windows of her sunroom. Mrs. Nancy had a special sense of humor and a warmth that all who knew her got to experience.
She is survived by her beloved sons, Bill Hemingway, Eddy Hemingway and wife Debbie; granddaughter Taylor Jones and husband Brandon all of Bethel, NC.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers in memory care at the Vintage Inn, and Community Hospice who took great care and loved on their "Fancy Nancy" and "Puddin" as if she were their own. We would also like to thank Debra and Barbara and the many others who helped her when she lived at home. A special thanks to her buddy, bonus son and neighbor Bill Brown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Staton House Fire and Rescue or The Special Olympics of Pitt County.
