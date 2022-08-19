Nancy Lou (McLawhorn) Everette

Mrs. Nancy McLawhorn Everette, 80, died on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 3:00 PM at the Everette & Meeks Family Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Henry Parker. Mrs. Everette, a native of Pitt County, spent her early years in Ayden and was a graduate of Ayden High School. She then made her home in the town of Belvoir, living there for over 60 years with her husband, Amos N. Everette. Together they made a life they loved, farming alongside each other as they worked to provide for their family. A member of Belvoir Free Will Baptist Church, Mrs. Everette also enjoyed traveling (especially to the mountains), gardening at her home, cooking for her family and raising her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Amos N. Everette; a daughter, Lynn Everette; four brothers; and two sisters. She is survived by her son, Sammy Everette and wife, Earlene of Greenville; daughter, Angela Little and husband, Terry, of Tarboro; grandchildren, Sammy Everette, Jr. and wife, Nacole, of Greenville, Ashley Everette, of Winterville, and Brian Little, of Greenville; great-grandchildren, Dylan Matthew Everette, Dawson Cole Everette, Bryson Beddard, Landon Wayne Little, Jameson, and Sawyer; sister and dedicated caregiver, Judy McLawhorn; and sister, Frances Roberson. Memorial contributions may be made to the Belvoir Free Will Baptist Church, 3695 NC 33 West, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com