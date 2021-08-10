Nancye Duncan Johnston (1950-2021), 70, of Greenville, NC passed away on August 6, 2021 after a valiant fight against cancer. She was born on December 11, 1950 in Statesville, NC to the late Isaac Prevette Duncan and Ann Hartley Duncan of North Wilkesboro, NC. She is survived by her two children, son Isaac “Ike” Johnston and wife Mary Helen of Greenville, NC and daughter Brenna Duke and husband JJ of Flagstaff, AZ; four grandchildren in Greenville, NC and Flagstaff, AZ; three sisters, Malinda Mori and husband Jason of Alexandria, VA, Annette Battle and late husband John of North Wilkesboro, NC, and Susie Triplett and husband Tony of Wilkesboro, NC; special friend Debbie Mansfield and husband Bill of Garland, TX; nieces and nephews; and cherished friends. Nancye grew up in North Wilkesboro and later lived in Wilkesboro for many years. She was a graduate of North Wilkesboro High School and attended Mars Hill College, Mars Hill, NC and the Dallas Merchandising College, Dallas, TX. Nancye enjoyed the retail gift trade and worked in the field in various capacities through the years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of North Wilkesboro in her childhood and then First United Methodist Church of North Wilkesboro and contributed with choir and handbell worship. She was involved in the community as a volunteer with the Wilkes Medical Center Auxiliary and other local organizations. Nancye later lived in Huntersville, NC and Greenville, NC and was a beloved Nana to her four young grandchildren. The family would like to thank the medical and oncology teams at Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Cancer Center in Greenville, NC for their compassionate care. The family is also grateful to Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center for their care during Nancye’s first fight against cancer, after which she was a 20-year survivor. A celebration of Nancye’s life will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Vidant Health Cancer Center or Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.