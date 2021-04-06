Nanelle Edmundson Congleton, 80, of Ayden passed away on Monday, April 5th, 2021. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April, 7, 10:00 AM, at Elmwood Cemetery in Fremont. The visitation will be at Fremont United Methodist Church fellowship hall following the service. The family request those attending wear a face covering and practice social distancing. She was born August 16, 1940 in Fremont to John R. Edmundson and Dixie Barnes Edmundson. After graduating from Fremont High School in 1958 she followed in her parent’s footsteps attending Atlantic Christian College graduating with a BS Degree in Elementary Education in 1962. Shortly after graduation she married Joseph Robert (Bobby) Congleton. Nanelle and Bobby moved to Pitt Co. where she began her teaching career. They made Ayden, NC their home where they raised their children. After a number of years as a 1st grade classroom teacher she attended East Carolina University receiving a Masters Degree. She retired in 1999 as Principal of Ayden Elementary School. She was highly respected as a classroom teacher and administrator. She was very passionate about giving young children a solid foundation in their educational process. After her retirement she and Bobby enjoyed traveling until his health begin to fail. Her greatest pleasure came from spending time with her children, grandchildren and extended family. She enjoyed reading, collecting books, and rug hooking. She is survived by her sons Rob Congleton and wife, Donna, of Ayden and Chris Congleton and wife, Rhonda, of Ayden, and John Congleton and wife, Jennifer, of Youngsville; grandchildren, Caroline Congleton, Andrew Congleton, Ethan Congleton, Morgan Congleton, and Brandy Holliday; great-grandchildren Nadia, Effy and Braelyn Whitley. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Phyllis Y. Edmundson and brother, Rudy Edmundson and wife, Karen, of Fremont and nieces, Tracey Edmundson Ivey, Melissa Edmundson Makala, Linda H. Edmundson, and Lisa E. Edmundson. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Congleton, parents, John and Dixie Edmundson, and brother, Donald Edmundson. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr. N, Wilson;(252) 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.