NannieSue Crawford Best Fields passed away at the age of 81 peacefully at her home early Monday morning. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00AM at Greenwood Cemetery, with visitation immediately following the service at the graveside. She grew up in Greenville and graduated from JH Rose High School in 1959. Throughout high school she played the clarinet for the marching band and was on the cheerleading squad. She continued her education at East Carolina University earning her BS in early childhood education in 1963. While at ECU, she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. After graduation she taught 2nd grade in several counties for 38 years earning her the Teacher of the Year Award in 1996. During her teaching tenure she was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Professional Sorority. Mrs. Fields was a long time church member of Red Oak Christian Church. She served on both the Helping Hands and the Mission Team Committees. She enjoyed many summers at her family's' river house and the beach at Emerald Isle. She and her late husband Harry, traveled to almost all 50 states during their retirement years. She also enjoyed being a member of several bridge groups over the years. In her later days you could find her most days in her "Happy Place", her beautiful home, either reading, shopping online, or visiting with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Ray Crawford and Charlotte Tyson Crawford. It has been said many times she was the apple of her Daddy's eye. Also, her two late husbands, Jordan B. Best and Harry Lee Fields and step-daughter and son-in-law, Joni and Richard Turnage. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie and husband Gene Hathaway; and daughter Ashley and husband, Christopher Turner; grand-children Amanda and husband, Tavarus Young, Jordan Hathaway, Kalee Hathaway and partner Aaron Joseph (AJ) Parker, Sullivan, Crawford and Tyson Turner, and Josh and Banx Turnage; great-grandchildren, Alexia, Ty, Abigail, and Titus Young; her beloved grand-dog, Jax Hathaway - he visited her every day for a special treat and some special love. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either Red Oak Christian Church, 1827 Greenville Blvd. SW, Greenville, NC 27834, or Red Oak Fire Dept., 925 W. Star Street, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.