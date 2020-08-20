Naomi B. Parker
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Naomi B. Parker, 92, died Saturday, August 15, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Wells Chapel Church of God in Christ, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Naomi B. Parker will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.