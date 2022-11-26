Mrs. Naomi Rouse Edwards, 91, of Greenville, peacefully went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her home. Naomi was born to the late John Blount Rouse and Nannie Gladson Rouse on September 25, 1931. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2:00 pm at Hollywood Church EPC, 5103 NC 43 South in Greenville. The service will be preceded by a visitation from 12:30 to 1:45. After the service, Interment will be at the Pinewood Memorial Park. Naomi was a native of Pitt County and graduated from Chicod School. She married Johnnie Allen Edwards on December 22, 1949. She was a devoted wife, caring mother, and loving Mema. Mrs. Edwards is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years and love of her life, Johnnie Allen Edwards; son, J. Tom Edwards; parents, John B. and Nannie Rouse; brothers, Robert Rudolph Rouse, John B. Rouse Jr., George B. Rouse, Joseph L. Rouse and sisters, Mary R. Harper and Rebecca R. Windham. Naomi was a devoted member of Hollywood Church. She and her husband were youth directors until 1963 and both sang in the choir for over 50 years. She served many roles in the church including as an Elder, roles of leadership in the Presbyterian Women, as well as Sunday school and Bible Study teacher. She enjoyed serving as Church Treasurer for many years. She received both the Honorary Life Membership Award and the Outstanding Older Adult Award from the New Hope Presbytery. Naomi retired from Pitt County Schools after 29 years of service. She began her service as the Finance Officer for Greenville City Schools and then became Director of Accounting of Pitt County Schools after the two systems merged. Naomi and her husband Johnnie were avid antique car fans and owned a 1928 Model "A" Ford that Johnnie rebuilt. They participated in car shows and road trips from 1983-2007. She was a member of the Coastal Plains Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Eastern Carolina Model "A" Ford Club. She continued to enjoy the friendships made with the car club members until her death. She was a past member of the Business and Professional Women's Club where she served at the local, district and state level. She enjoyed being a member of the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary where she served as Treasurer and Vice-President. Naomi was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor Robert W. Scott and received the Personalities of the South Award twice. Her favorite past times included flower gardening, visiting friends, shut-ins, and cooking for family gatherings. She had a passion for reading and was an avid reader for both entertainment and study of the Bible. Naomi was highly respected in her church family, community, and professional life. She was a person who served others willingly, cheerfully, faithfully and efficiently. She was a humble woman of Godly character who loved her Savior and her family. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. She is survived by daughter, Deborah Edwards Ennis and husband, Perry, of Greenville; daughter-in-law Tammy Huggins Edwards of Winterville; grandchildren, Amanda Ennis Brewington and husband, Bradley, of Greenville, Joshua L. Ennis and wife, Elizabeth, of Greenville, Jonathan M. Edwards of Winston-Salem and Katherine Edwards Lee and husband, Albert, of Laurinburg, NC; great grandchildren, Brayden and Benjamin Brewington of Greenville and Charlotte Ennis of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends prior to the "Celebration of Life" service Tuesday, 12:30-1:45 at the church, and other times at the home of her daughter at 1302 Casey Brooke Court, Greenville. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the Community Home Care and Hospice staff for the excellence of their care, compassion and service, especially nurse Lillian Whichard. A special thank you to Melissa Douglas for her diligence in providing the best companionship and care on a daily basis that the family could ask for. Also, her nightly caregivers, Lisa Person, Maola Smith and Leslie Parker Thompson for their caring service. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hollywood Church EPC Building Fund, 5103 NC Hwy. 43 South, Greenville, NC 27858; Pitt County Council on Aging "Meals on Wheels", 4551 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.