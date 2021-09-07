Mrs. Natalie “Nat” Brackenhoff, 94, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 2:15 PM at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Nat was born in Birmingham, AL and grew up in Kinston and worked and lived in Greenville for much of her life. She graduated from East Carolina Teacher’s College, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She taught Health and PE for many years at E.B. Aycock. Nat enjoyed being active in her community, participating in a number of book and bridge clubs, attending dance cotillions with her husband, Bob, and volunteering with the American Legion. She was a member of The Memorial Baptist Church, where she taught a knitting class, “Knitting with Nat.” Nat was preceded in death by her parents, Rodolph Lee and Gladys Harllee Nunn; husbands, Raymond “Buck” Grady and Robert Brackenhoff; and a brother, Rodolph Nunn, Jr. She is survived by her son, Raymond Paul Grady, Jr.; daughter, Barrie Olivia Grady-Wood; grandchildren, Ray Grady, Ian Ruckriegel; David Wood, Taylor Wood, and Jen Rigg; and many members of the Robert Brackenhoff family, who she loved dearly. Nat was a proud survivor or breast cancer and in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.