Nathan Asher James GREENVILLE - Nathan Asher James, 36, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday June 2, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 19, 2021 at 4 pm at Open Door Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Nathan was a native of Pitt County, where he lived in Greenville all of his life. He was a graduate of D.H. Conley and Pitt Community College with a degree in Welding. He was a truck driver for many years and was an avid fisherman. He was a member of Open Door Church. Nathan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, David Linwood James and Edna Mae Turnage James; maternal grandmother, Eva Netz Adkins Peffer. He is survived by his parents, Karen Marie Adkins James and Dean Laurence James; brothers, Jacob Chandler James and wife, Luwella, their daughter Hannah James, of Fredericksburg, VA, and Elijah Hollis James of Woodbridge, VA; maternal grandfather, Lt. Col. Mars Macon Adkins, and step grandmother, Thuy Adkins; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers the family requests that if you wish to honor Nathan you may make a donation toward Open Door Church, Youth Camp Scholarship, 4584 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com