...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO
3 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 3 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Nathaniel (Nat) Oliver van Nortwick, III, age 81, of Belhaven, NC, passed away on November 9, 2022, at Windsor House after a battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Greenville, NC and was the son of Nathaniel Oliver van Nortwick, Jr. and Ramona Staples van Nortwick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christian and brothers George S. van Nortwick and H. Christian van Nortwick. He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Survivors include his bride of 37 years Mimi Ward van Nortwick; daughter Nancy Battle V. Witherington (Scott); sons Nathan O. van Nortwick, IV (Victoria) and Matthew W. van Nortwick; granddaughter Harver Grace; and grandsons Kristoffer, Jack, Thomas, Cordon and Spencer; and a multitude of his lifelong ECU Kappa Alpha Order Brothers. Nat graduated from JH Rose High School in Greenville in 1959 and then attended Oak Ridge Military School as his father did. Nat majored in Business Administration at East Carolina University (ECU). His time at ECU is where he joined the Kappa Alpha Order (similar to a fraternity, but based on Christian principles). The members in the order became his lifelong brothers. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard and spent 8 years serving. He loved nature and especially hunting and fishing offshore. His favorite memories were time spent offshore fishing with his daughters and hunting deer with his sons at Mr. Frank's Hunting Club. His hobbies included cooking, gardening, Christmas decorating and carving decoys. In 1985 they moved to Fountain, NC where Nat served as commissioner and then Mayor. He was a residential builder by trade and later as code enforcement officer in Pitt, Beaufort and Hyde Counties and Emergency Management in Hyde County. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Zion Episcopal Church in Washington, NC. The interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home of Belhaven is honored to serve the van Nortwick family.