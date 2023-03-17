...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO
5 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From noon Friday to 5 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Neal Eliot Bullock of Midlothian, Virginia on March 8, 2023, at the age of 54. He was married to Deborah Ann Bullock and was a devoted father to Taylor Grace, who were the loves of his life. Neal is survived by his parents, Mary Jo and Roger Bullock, his brother, Darren Bullock (Robin Tinney) of Greenville, North Carolina; mother-in-law, Minnie Piner of Rose Hill, North Carolina, sister-in-law Rebecca Thomas (Jimmy) of Beulaville, North Carolina, brothers-in-law: Andy Piner (Meda) of Greenville, North Carolina, and William Piner (Barri) of Wilmington, North Carolina. Neal also had many nieces and nephews that he adored. Growing up in Greenville, Neal attended J.H. Rose High School and graduated with the Class of 1987. After graduation and a short time with the US Army, Neal settled into a position with the United States Coast Guard. He returned to Greenville to finish his education at East Carolina University with a degree in Construction Management and held a position as Project Manager with Hensel Phelps. Neal was a truly great man, and his impact will be forever felt by his family that loved him dearly. He was a kind and generous man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to his family and to those in need. He enjoyed attending TDT (That Dance Thing) and playing golf with his daughter. He cherished spending time with his family and friends and attending church. Neal's service will be held March 18 at 10:00 at The Chapel located at 3505 Old Hundred Rd S, Midlothian, VA 23112. A celebration of Neal’s life will follow at Spring Run Vineyards, 10700 Spring Run Rd, Chesterfield, VA. There will be a memorial service at Oakmont Baptist Church at 1100 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC on Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 for family and friends unable to attend the services in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Neal’s memory to Taylor Grace Bullock Educational Fund, c/o Sullivan, Shearin & Company, 1100 Conference Dr., Greenville, NC. 27858.