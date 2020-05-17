Nellie A. Schluth
CHOCOWINITY - Mrs. Nellie Marie Ayers Schluth, age 68, a resident of Chocowinity, NC died Thursday May 14, 2020.
Mrs. Schluth was born in Parmele, Martin County on June 20, 1951 to the late Clinton Augusts Ayers and Lillian Flanagan Ayers. She was a graduate of William Penn High School in Philadelphia. After graduation she joined the United States Marine Corps. Mrs. Schluth enjoyed collecting turtles, rocks and garden gnomes but most of all she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.
Survivors include her three children, Michelle Seighman and husband Thomas of Elm City, Donald Schluth of Chocowinity, Jill Griffin and husband Allen of Ayden; four grandchildren, Stephanie and Sarah, both of Greenville, Richard and Allie both of Ayden; and a sister, Jenny Harmsen of Edward.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Albert Schluth and two sisters, Peggy Russell and Diane Ayers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Colon Cancer Coalition.
Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com
