Nellie Grey Walston Anderson
PINETOPS - Nellie Grey Walston Anderson, age 82, died Monday, January 18, 2021. Graveside service will be held Friday, January 22, at 2:00 P.M. at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens near Farmville
. Please practice COVID 19 precautions by wearing face masks and practice social distancing. Due to COVID 19 there will be no visitation following the service.
She is survived by her husband, Norman "Pete" Anderson of the home; son, Kevin Anderson of Pinetops; bonus daughter, Carol Lee Morris of Pinetops; and her chosen family, Linda, Phyllis, Mike, and Louis. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.