Never Getrude Knight
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Never Getrude Knight, 85, died Friday, August 21, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Never G. Knight will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.