Nicholas Emmanuel Pearsall was born March 4th, 1998 in Greenville, NC. He unexpectedly passed on June 30th, 2021 in Greenville, NC. He left this world entirely too soon, at the age of 23. The service will be held at Wilkerson’s Funeral Home, Thursday July 8th at 4pm. The visitation will be held Wednesday July 7th from 6pm-8pm. At a very early age, Nick developed an entrepreneurial spirit. For every home Pirate football game, Nick would park cars like sardines in his grandparents’ front yard near the stadium. In high school, his interest in the stock market was peaked, as he started buying and selling like a true natural. At 18, he started working at Fitness Connection, where he won an award as a top seller of memberships. Nick was hard-working and independent, always seeking out new adventures, traveling the country on a whim. Nick was moved by history, and loved visiting the U.S.S. Constitution in Boston, the Holocaust Museum in D.C, and exploring Gettysburg. Nick had an ability to empathize with people from all backgrounds. He would not pass judgement, but rather strive to understand… a quality this world certainly needs more of. Watching him care for his adored dog Lana, AKA Corgi, would warm any heart. Nick was just beginning a new chapter, finishing up his studies in Business at N.C. State with plans to start basic training, proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his loving mother Marisol Pearsall, father Gregory Pearsall, brother Cameron Daniels, cousins Chancellor and Autumn Avery, grandmothers Angie Suarez and Margie Pearsall, grandfathers David Pearsall and Keith Miller, aunts Stephanie Avery, Sarah Pearsall and Miller Pearsall, in addition to many loving relatives and dear friends. Until we are together again, we take comfort knowing he is in the good company of his grandfather George Suarez and his childhood dog, Diego AKA Mister. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Jed Foundation, a non-profit aimed at protecting emotional health and suicide prevention for teens and young adults in the United States. https://www.jedfoundation.org/ Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.