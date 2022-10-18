Nicholas George Simonowich, Jr. "Nickey", 67, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday October 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. Nickey was born on November 20, 1954 to Lola White Simonowich and Nicholas G. Simonowich, Sr. He attended St. Raphael's/St. Peter's School and Church and was an altar boy. He was a graduate of JH Rose High School. In his earlier years, Nickey worked with his father at Greenville Parts and Metals, Inc./Mid South Metals, Inc. established in 1953. Nickey was a free spirited, caring, nonjudgmental, joyful, and humorous person. He was one of seven children (five boys and two girls) and was loved by his entire family. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his: sisters, Margaret "Peggy" S. Hite and Teresa S. Wood; brothers, David J. Simonowich (Cheryl), Robert S. Simonowich (Pauline), Michael M. Simonowich and Joseph G.Simonowich (Tami) as well as 30 nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Rebecca Sullivan. Special thanks to Nisha Edwards, his caretaker, and Cheryl T. Simonowich, his personal nurse practitioner, as well as the MICU, Palliative Care Team and all service workers at ECU Health. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.