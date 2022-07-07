...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Nicholas Michael Barrow, 42, of Louisburg passed away on June 30, 2022. He was born on March 30, 1980, to Elizabeth "Lisa" Posey Barrow and the late Millard "Woody" Barrow. Services were held on July 6, 2022 in the chapel at Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services. In addition to his mother, Lisa, Nick is survived by his wife, Melissa "Dawn" Valentine-Barrow; his son, Nicholas M. Barrow, II; his brothers, Neill Barrow (Karen) and Walt Whitfield; his in-law, Donald and Deborah Valentine; his brother-in-law, Charles Valentine and his sister-in-law, Brooke Valentine and beloved nieces and nephews. Nick was an artist; he was creative and talented with drawing, painting, tile, and mosaics. He owned and operated his own remodeling business for about ten years before going to work for Franklin County. Nick was an avid UNC Athletics and Carolina Panthers fan. He played the guitar and loved fishing with his dad and his son.. Online condolences may be made at www.lancasterfcs.com