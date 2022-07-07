Nicholas Michael Barrow, 42, of Louisburg passed away on June 30, 2022. He was born on March 30, 1980, to Elizabeth "Lisa" Posey Barrow and the late Millard "Woody" Barrow. Services were held on July 6, 2022 in the chapel at Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services. In addition to his mother, Lisa, Nick is survived by his wife, Melissa "Dawn" Valentine-Barrow; his son, Nicholas M. Barrow, II; his brothers, Neill Barrow (Karen) and Walt Whitfield; his in-law, Donald and Deborah Valentine; his brother-in-law, Charles Valentine and his sister-in-law, Brooke Valentine and beloved nieces and nephews. Nick was an artist; he was creative and talented with drawing, painting, tile, and mosaics. He owned and operated his own remodeling business for about ten years before going to work for Franklin County. Nick was an avid UNC Athletics and Carolina Panthers fan. He played the guitar and loved fishing with his dad and his son.. Online condolences may be made at www.lancasterfcs.com

