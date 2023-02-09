Nicholas "Nicky" Laptewicz, 41, passed away from a sudden illness surrounded by his family on Monday, February 6, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Friday, 2 pm, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Greenville. The family will receive friends following the service at St. Gabriel. Born in New London, Connecticut, Nick spent his early years on Long Island Sound sailing and enjoying other family activities. He moved to Minnesota where he was "the cheerleader" for the women's soccer team. In 2000 he moved to Chocowinity and attended Washington High School. He enjoyed his many friends in the area. Nick dealt with numerous medical issues throughout his life but remained positive and always with a smile on his face. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Elaine Laptewicz; and his maternal grandfather, Peter Nero. Nick is survived by his parents, Joseph and Maria Laptewicz; sister, Annie Fries and husband, Joe; brother, Peter Laptewicz and wife, Jennifer; maternal grandmother, Lucy Nero; two nieces, and one nephew. Flowers may be sent to Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 East Fifth Street, Greenville, NC 27858; memorial contributions may be made to United Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 318 Greenville Blvd., SE #A, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com