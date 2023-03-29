...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Mrs. Nicki Mills Smith, 86, passed away on Friday, March 24th, 2023, 11 years to the day her beloved husband passed. The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 3:30 PM at Salem United Methodist Church. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:15 PM at the church. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. A native of Pitt County, Nicki lived most of her life in the Greenville area. Nicki studied to be a medical technologist and proudly enjoyed being a pathologist with ECU Medical School from its beginnings. She created educational slides for the medical students to use for their training. Nicki later earned a certificate in histotechnology and continued to serve the medical school. Outside of work, Nicki held many talents. A self-taught seamstress and quilter, she was a founding member of the Prayers and Squares Ministry at Salem UMC. Prior to that, Nicki was a member of a quilting club in Alaska. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors with her husband, Charles. Together, they enjoyed fishing for Salmon and Halibut in Alaska.In addition to her parents, Nicki was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Smith and brother, Tim Mills. She is survived by sons, Russell Smith & wife, Jackie and Greg Smith; daughter, Beth Sanderson & husband, Will; grandchildren, Savannah Cranford & husband, Andy, Rebecca Bradley & husband, Ben, William and Phillip Sanderson, Christina Kidd & husband, James and Zack Smith & wife, Lindsay; great-grandchildren, Waylon, Reid, Safari, Arti, and Cooper. Flowers are welcome but memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, Prayers and Squares Ministry, PO Box 218, Simpson, NC 27879.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.