Noel Manning

Noel Thomas "Tommy" Manning
SAN MARCOS, TX - (October 10, 1939- October 12, 2021). Noel Thomas "Tommy" Manning was Promoted to Glory on October 12, 2021, in San Marcos, Texas. Referred to by many as a Renaissance man, Manning was equally accomplished as a writer, artist, and musician.
Born to James Samuel and Tinie McGlohon Manning near Ayden, N.C. on a family farm, Tommy was the youngest of six children. Growing up on and around farm life with a large family, Tommy developed a deep love of nature, animals, relationships, and a hard work ethic.
From an early age, he was drawn to the fine arts and classical writings. Some of those early inspirations were established while Manning was a student at Ayden High School, where he served in leadership roles in multiple clubs, and as student body vice-president and president. He was an honors graduate from East Carolina University (ECU), Greenville, N.C. with a B.A. in Education. He had certifications in rhetoric and grammar, reading diagnostics, social studies, and art.
Manning had additional studies in theology and Christian interpretation at the Baptist Theological Seminary (Nashville, Tenn.) and the Evangeline Booth College (Atlanta, Ga.), formerly the Salvation Army School for Officers' Training.
Tommy's career took him from photography and art direction to church leadership, and five decades of writing, designing, and editing with two international Christian ministry organizations. Manning served the Free Will Baptist Press Foundation (1958-1980) in Ayden, N.C. in multiple roles; during that span he was Illustrator, Art Director, Writer, Editor, and Managing Editor. Manning also served as an adjunct professor of Creative Writing at Pitt Community College, Greenville, N.C.
In 1980, he was recruited to move to San Antonio, Texas as Managing Editor for the Christian Jew Foundation Ministries. He continued his work with this international organization until retirement in 2008 (although he returned as Special Projects Editor for a short time in 2014).
From the time he was 16 years old, Manning served as a musician and director of music for various churches; he was an organist, pianist, and choir director. His greatest joy was playing the organ, and he always said, "When I'm on the organ bench, playing for the Lord, I always feel one step closer to Heaven." Manning's greatest memories of church leadership were at Ayden Free Will Baptist, Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist (Winterville, N.C.), Good Shepherd Presbyterian, and Bellaire Baptist (San Antonio).
As a songwriter, Manning had numerous published works. He was also an artist since childhood and left behind several finished and in-progress works focusing on nature studies, portraiture, still life, classical reinterpretations, abstract and more. Manning was also a poet and published book author and released "Sleep Softly, Mama" in 2004 and was working on another novel at the time of his passing.
During the Jimmy Carter Presidential Administration, Manning served as a North Carolina representative for the White House Conference on Families (Washington D.C.); he had been a presenter at the International Reading Conference in Atlanta, GA. for ECU and Pitt Community College; he was the recipient of the Governor's Award of Excellence from North Carolina Governor Jim Hunt; he was listed in Who's Who in America, Notable Americans of the Bicentennial Era, Personalities in the South, and Who's Who in Religion.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by siblings Sallie B. Evans, Pauline Norman, Fannye Little, Bill Manning, and Jimmie Manning.
His memory will be valued and kept alive by his son, Noel Thomas Manning II; daughter-in-law, Beth; granddaughter, Kathryn; grandson, Thomas (all of Boiling Springs, N.C.); former wife, Joyce Reagan Pegram of Shelby, N.C.; longtime friend and caretaker, Johnny Conrado of Luling, Texas, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to any of the following organizations: The Cleveland County Arts Council, Shelby, N.C., Cragmont Assembly, Black Mountain, N.C., Gardner-Webb University Performing and Visual Arts Programs, The Salvation Army, The University of Mount Olive Department of Music, Mount Olive, N.C.
A celebration of life service will take place on December 11 at 11 AM at the Ayden Free Will Baptist Church, 611 E. 3rd St., Ayden N.C. The service will also be offered virtually on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AydenOFWBChurch.
You may send online condolences to www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service.