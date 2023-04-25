Norma Bousman Jenkins formerly of Robersonville, NC passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at The Landings of Swansboro NC from her battle with Parkinson’s disease. Mrs. Jenkins was born on September 13, 1943 to the late William and Helen Bousman of Franklin County Virginia. While growing up on a farm she always loved cats and dolls. She had ambitions to become a nurse. She graduated from Franklin County High School in Rocky Mount, Virginia in 1961. She immediately enrolled in nursing school at Bowman Grey School of Nursing in Winston-Salem NC. She completed her goal and graduated on April 16, 1964. She moved to Raleigh and started her career at Dorothea Dix Hospital and then moved on to Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. Her daughter Michelle was born on October 2, 1965 with her former husband Phillip Medlin. Norma and Michelle relocated to Farmville NC in 1977 where she worked at Pitt Memorial Hospital. Norma met the love of her life Wayne Jenkins on January 9, 1982 at a singles dance in Greenville NC. She knew within three weeks of meeting that they would be married. This came to fruition a year later on June 18, 1983. After marriage the couple relocated to Robersonville NC to start their lives together. She began working for the Martin County Department of Health and would retire there after 21 years of service. She loved participating in church, bird watching, reading and caring for her cats, Precious and Bandit. Norma and Wayne were a wonderful couple for 39 years. She influenced and cared for many people over the course of her 47-year nursing career. She will be remembered as a loving Mother, Wife, Sister, Friend and Mimi to the Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Helen and William Bousman and her loving husband Wayne M. Jenkins. Norma is survived by her loving daughter, Michelle M. Brugger and son-in-law Doug Brugger of Newport, NC; two Sons, Kevin Jenkins and wife Holly of Wilmington, NC, and Shannon Jenkins and wife Whitney of Beaufort, NC; granddaughter, Holly Milligan and husband Will of Wesley Chapel, NC; four grandsons, Kyle Brugger and wife Kylie of Alexis, NC, Nathan Jenkins of Wilmington, NC, Noah Jenkins of Wilmington, NC, and Eli Jenkins of Beaufort, NC; three great grandchildren, Everest, Rhodes, and Locke Milligan; a sister, Jeannette Light of Eden, NC; sister-in-law, Eulalia Jenkins Turlington and husband Joe of Coats, NC; niece, Meredith Pait and husband Roger of New Bern, NC; nephew, Lee Turlington and wife Erin of Coats, NC; six great nephews, Garrett, Andrew, and Anthony Pait, Garrett, Grant, and Jack Turlington; along with numerous extended family. The family received friends on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, NC with a celebration of life beginning at 2:00 pm with Rev. Patrick Whaley officiating. A reception was held immediately following the service and anyone was welcome to the graveside committal service following at Aulander Cemetery, Aulander, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made directly to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or you may donate online by visiting tmcfunding.com/ search fund, type-Norma Jenkins. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Jenkins family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.