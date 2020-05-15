Norma R. McFadden
FARMVILLE - Mrs. Norma R. McFadden, 48, died Monday, May 11, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Opendoor Church, Winterville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 10:00am- 11:00am at the church.
Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Norma McFadden will be by invitation only.