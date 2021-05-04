Mr. Norman Francis Little, 99, died Friday, April 30, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11:30 AM at The Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Brad Smith officiating. A private family committal will be held in Pinewood Memorial Park, with military honors. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 until 11:15 AM prior to the service at the church. Mr. Little, a native of Pitt County, was born to Benjamin Franklin and Stella Norman Little. After his graduation from Winterville High School, he entered the United States Army, during World War II. A member of the Army’s 395th Infantry Regiment, he served in the European Theatre and was a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium. Following his military service, he and his wife, Margaret, made their home in Greenville. He was employed as a Rural Route Mail Carrier for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1979 after 31 years of service. After retirement he worked seasonally with New Independent Tobacco Warehouse. He was a longtime active member of The Memorial Baptist Church where he served on the Building and Grounds Committee for many years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Little was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years; a granddaughter, Jillian Little; sister, Velma Louise Pierce; and two brothers, Franklin and William Little. He is survived by: a son, Wayne Little and wife, Beth, of Quinton, VA; daughters, Mary Lou L. Floyd and George, of Machipongo, VA, and Judy L. Little and husband, Richard Otero, of North Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Jake Floyd and fiancé Sarah Head of Machipongo, VA, and Jason Floyd of Richmond, VA; sisters, Marjorie Everett of Winterville and Jean Cherry and husband, Jack, of Greenville; and brothers, Marvin Little and wife, Laura, of Greenville, Maylon Little and wife, Linda, and John Little and wife, Marlene, all of Raleigh; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 SE Greenville Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com