Octavia Little

Octavia Antonette Little
GREENVILLE - Octavia Antonette Little, 25, of Greenville, North Carolina stepped out of time, into eternity, to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 27, 2021 5:47 p.m. enroute to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden, N.C. 28513. Pastor Dr. Darrick Barnes, Officiating.
Any donation should be sent directly to: Ruby Pearson, 203 Oakdale Road Greenville, NC 27834-8569 Or CashApp $rim56.