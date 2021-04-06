Olivia June McMahan Wyrick, 70, passed away at her home, comforted by her family, in Greenville on March 31, 2021. Born in Guilford County, NC on March 9, 1951, she was one of seven children born to Clifton Harding and Eva Gilliland McMahan. June was born in High Point, grew up in Jamestown and graduated from Ragsdale High School in 1969. She met the love of her life, Gary William Wyrick, in Greensboro and they were married on New Year’s Day in 1972. They lived in Vicenza, Italy and Greensboro before moving to Greenville in 1975 where they raised their three beautiful children, Lauren Elizabeth, William Andrew and Matthew Harding. In 1979, June earned a bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University where she developed her artistic talents. She painted and designed jewelry throughout her life bringing joy to those around her. June lived to nurture her family. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her parents, brothers, sisters, husband, children, grandkids, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. They bonded over music and home-cooked food, trips to the beach, and late-night talks. She loved God, and she embodied His kindness, forgiveness, and faithfulness. June was preceded in death by her mother Eva, father Clifton, and sisters, Betty Jean and Martha Ann. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gary Wyrick, as well as their daughter, Lauren Kennedy and husband, Doug Kennedy, of Olympia, WA; sons, William Wyrick and fiancé, Shaade Oliveros-Tavares, of Raleigh, NC, and Matthew Wyrick of Greenville, NC; and grandchildren, Henry and Evelyn Kennedy. She is also survived by cherished sisters, Linda Marlowe of Louisville, KY, and Janet Ingram of Greensboro, NC; and brothers, C.H. McMahan of Bermuda Run, NC and Michael McMahan of Cornelius, NC. A private family service will be held on Saturday April 10, 2021, conducted by the Reverend Joyce Day. The family would like to extend special thanks to the Palliative Care Unit, Vidant Medical Cancer Center, Vidant Home Hospice, and the staff of SILVERcare. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: a cancer organization of your choice, The “V” Foundation for Cancer Research @ V.ORG, St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. 6th Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences can be made at: www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.