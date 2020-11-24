Olivia B. Mitchell
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Olivia B. Mitchell, 78, died on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 9:00am - 1:00pm Wednesday in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to COVID-19 the service for Mrs. Olivia Mitchell is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.