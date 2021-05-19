Deacon Ollie Maye Jr., age 87, of 1910 Old Firetower Road, Greenville, NC, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, 12 noon at Selvia Chapel FWB Church. Address: 400 Watauga Avenue, Greenville, NC 27834. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Grifton, NC. He is survived by his wife, Mary L. Maye of the home; four sons, Harvey McEachin of Upper Marlboro, MD, Jimmy Lee Maye of Washington, DC, Ollie Maye III and Marshall L. Maye, both of Greenville, NC; three daughters, Gwendolyn M. Tucker of Bailey, NC, Mary M. Holland, and Marsha M. Foxx both of Greenville, NC. twelve grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Holly Hill OFWB Church. Address: 755 Porter Road, Greenville, NC 27834.