On'Teds Je'Ray Harris, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. On'Teds Je'Ray Harris, Jr., 17, died Sunday, October 4, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Holly Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Holly Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. On'Teds Je'Ray Harris, Jr. will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.