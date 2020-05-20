Orpha Evans

Orpha Mae Dickerson Evans
WINDSOR - Orpha Mae Dickerson Evans, 101, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Vidant Bertie County Hospital, Windsor, NC.
A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Friday at 2:00 PM.
Mrs. Evans was born on February 2, 1919 in Pitt County and was the third of eight children born to the late Thomas Ebby and Verna Vanderford Dickerson. She attended the Bell Arthur School and the Winterville School where she played on the basketball team.
In 1941, Orpha married the late Fountain Norman Evans. Her working years included manning the fire towers in Pitt and Beaufort counties, Cozarts, Harris Supermarkets, and Burroughs Wellcome. Mrs. Evans was a faithful charter member of Grace Church where throughout the years she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and participated in the ladies' ministries.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Evans was preceded in death by brothers, Gorham, K.B., Dallas, and Sellers Dickerson; sisters, Rheudell D. Evans, Myrtle D. Hanchey, and Juanita D. Lewis.
She is survived by her son, Johnny Evans and wife, Sheila, of Chocowinity; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Brenda Dickerson of Greenville, and Evelyn Dickerson of Washington; brother-in-law, Charles A. Lewis of Greenville; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday from 12:30 - 1:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International,
PO Box 1450800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com