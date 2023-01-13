...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Pastor Walter Richard Taylor, Jr., 70, joined his heavenly family on January 10, 2023. He passed away suddenly at his home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, at 11:30 AM at Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church with burial following the service at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30-11:30 AM. Walter was born in Beaufort County on January 13, 1952 to Dick and Doris Taylor. He was dedicated to his family and served his church faithfully. He graduated from Belhaven High School, and received a business degree from East Carolina University. After graduating from ECU he worked in data processing management for several manufacturing companies before his Lord called him to the ministry. He then attended Southeastern Free Will Baptist Bible College, and while attending, he taught business courses there. He later ministered at Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church in Madison, VA, and Maranatha Free Will Baptist Church in Greenville. Walter was presently ministering at First Baptist Church at Smithton near Belhaven. He enjoyed using his preaching ministry gift for his church, family, and community - all of whom he served very well; and one of his greatest joys was hearing his grandchildren call him "Papa". He will be greatly missed by many. Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Taylor, and sister-in-law, Darlene. He is survived by his loving wife Elaine Vernelson Taylor; his children Richard Taylor (Kim); Tim Taylor (Lisa); grandchildren, Cameron, Carter, Colton, and Abigail; many loving brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.