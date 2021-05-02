Pat S. Hodges

Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Sears Hodges, age 81, a resident of Washington, NC, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, April 28, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Per Pat’s wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Pat was born in Beaufort County, on January 9, 1940, daughter of the late David Tayloe Sears and Mattie Harrell Sears. She was a graduate of Washington High School. On August 26, 1958 , she married Marion Uriah “M.U.” Hodges, Jr. who preceded her in death on October 6, 1985. Pat worked for Roberson Beverages until she and her late husband, became owners and operators of Hodges Grocery & Grill, where she worked until the business was sold. She later joined the work force, at Bayside Boutique, Harper’s Dress Shop and even later at Tassell’s Mainstreet Collection. Pat was an avid ECU fan, impeccably dressed in purple and gold, to attend Pirate sporting events and other activities associated with the Pirate Club. She was an active member of Old Ford Church of Christ, Old Ford Fire Department Auxiliary, Beaufort County Grange, the Friday Lunch Bunch and enjoyed many trips with the JOY Group. Pat never met a stranger, she had a warm smile for everyone. Survivors include her daughter: Beverly “Lynn” Hodges of the home; her sons: Michael David “Mike” Hodges and wife Willie Mennia of Washington, Marion Eugene “Gene” Hodges of Rocky Mount; her grandchildren: Ridge, Brandon (Logan), Jasheen, Brittany and Shona; her great grandchildren: Jace, Drew, and Hallie; her sister: Phyllis Jenkins of Greenville and many extended family members. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her son: Mark Allen Hodges; her brother: David Franklin “Frankie” Sears and her special friend, Wayne Woolard. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Heather White and the oncology staff at Physicians East for the excellent care, support, and love over the past 13 years. They would also like to thank Dr. Andrej Hnatov and staff at Vidant Radiation/Oncology, the nurses and other medical staff on the 2nd and 4th floors of the Cancer Center in Greenville, for their professional and compassionate care of their loved one. The family would also like to thank Old Ford Church of Christ, other surrounding churches and organizations, friends, family and the community for the cards, visits, phone calls and food during Pat’s courageous battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, food or visits, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made in Pat’s memory to Old Ford Church of Christ, 6040 US Hwy. 17 North, Washington, NC 27889 or the charity of one’s choice and to lend a helping hand to someone in need. On-line condolences may be addressed to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com . Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Hodges family.