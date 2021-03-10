Patricia Ann Manning, 66, passed away on Tuesday, March 09, 2021. A memorial graveside service will be held Friday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Ms. Manning devoted much of her time towards being a caregiver for numerous families. Her “beach” family knew her as a free and generous spirit that always uplifted those around her. She will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret W. Speight and J.W. Speight; and brother, Mike Manning. She is survived by her son, Chad Shirley and wife, Rachel, of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Tarrah Shirley and Jayden Shirley; sister, Donna Kay Morgan and husband, Marvin of Snow Hill, NC; and brother, Robert “Bobby” Manning and wife, Alice of Belvoir, NC and Johnny Speight and wife, Lynn of Madisonville, KY. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.