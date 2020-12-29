Patricia Carr

Patricia Corbett Carr
FARMVILLE - Patricia Corbett Carr (Sugie) died on the morning of December 9th, 2020 at Vidant Hospital. A memorial service will be held in the coming months when it is safer. A private graveside service will be held now.
A lifelong resident of Farmville, Pat was born on May 25th, 1932 to James Clifton Corbett and Marguerite Etheridge Corbett. She graduated from Farmville High School and attended East Carolina Teaching College. She was a school teacher in Maury and Raleigh, but she ultimately chose to stay home and raise her children, Laura and James.
Pat was a loyal member of Farmville Presbyterian Church, always attending Sunday School and other church activities. For those who knew Pat they knew that her faith was the most important thing to her, and she spent a great portion of her time at church. As a child, Pat's parents were the foundation of her love for Christ and she proudly received yearly perfect attendance pins for 12 years.
Pat took her faith related responsibilities seriously, and was very active in the church. In 1971, Pat was the first woman elected to serve as a deacon. In 1979, she was the second woman elected elder to session. She served numerous terms as deacon/elder. She always taught Sunday School and sang in the Chancel Choir. In 1984 she was recognized with an Honorary Life Membership in the Presbyterian Women, having served in numerous offices including President of Presbyterian Women.
The Daughters of the American Revolution also occupied much of Pat's time. She joined the DAR in 1963 and was a member for 57 years during which time she held many offices including serving as Regent for 15 of her first 50 years of her membership. She also served a term as North Carolina Society DAR State Chaplain.
Pat was an avid supporter of veterans and she was quite possibly the most patriotic person we knew. She always kept an American flag flying and had smaller flags out for all patriotic holidays. Anytime she would see a veteran in public she would be sure to go thank them for their service.
As much as Pat loved her country, she might have loved Farmville a bit more. She was on the first Dogwood Festival committee, the appearance committee, and served as a town commissioner just to name a few. While small towns aren't for everyone, Pat loved hers and loved living in such a tight knit community.
Many people loved Pat because of her ability to make people feel seen and important. She truly never met a stranger. Pat loved her friends and especially the furry ones. Even though she quit driving years ago, she kept her car in the garage for her cat to sleep on every night.
The brightest spots in Pat's life were her granddaughters Corbett and Bartlett. She and Corbett had much in common but especially their love to travel. She always encouraged Corbett to see other places and they would talk about places they have been. Just recently Bartlett had started calling her every week and they would talk for over an hour. Pat was proud that Bartlett was continuing to love Jesus and go to church when possible.
Pat did spend a lot of time in various meetings and functions so she was so fortunate to have a husband that didn't mind staying home with Laura and James and even babysitting Pat's mother when she lived with them. We are picturing such a reunion in heaven with Chick and James and so many friends and that makes the ones left behind feel a little bit better.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Carr Hughes and granddaughter Corbett Olivia Hughes of Farmville; daughter-in-law Angel Fung and granddaughter Bartlett Olivia Carr of Hong Kong, several cousins and Jean Inge of South Mills who was like a sister to her. Brother-in-law William Allen Carr of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, two nephews and a niece of Dillon, South Carolina.
Pat was a huge believer of supporting different organizations. If you would like to make a donation, please consider the following or your charity of choice: Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg St. Farmville, NC 27828, Major Benjamin May Chapter DAR 4668 NC Hwy 121 Farmville, NC 27828, Pet Food Pantry 408 W. Arlington Blvd. Greenville, NC 27834.
