Patricia Clemons

Patricia Whitehurst Clemons
GREENVILLE - Patricia Whitehurst Clemons was born to the late Calvin Whitehurst and Mary Harris on March 3, 1940. She died June 4, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday June 13, 2020 1:00pm at English Chapel FWB Church. Address: 101 Arthur Street, Greenville, NC 27834.
She graduated from Eppes High School, Kittrell College and East Carolina University. She attended Governor Morehead School for the blind in Butner, NC and taught others to read braille. She was the President of Pitt County VIP (Visual Impaired Person Support Group).
She retired May 1, 2006 with Teacher's and State Employee's Retirement System.
She is preceded in death by her sons Wayne McCoy Clemons, Tim McCoy Clemons and Troy McCoy Clemons and the father of her children William McCoy Clemons; Her sister, Alice Faye Brewington.
She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Cheryl Williams of Mass., and Cynthenia Clemons Barfield (son-in-law, Anthony Barfield) of Greenville, NC; one son, Michael Clemons of the home; two brothers, Wallace Whitehurst of New Jersey and Milton "Zeko" Harris of Greenville, NC; 10 grandchildren: Matthew, Michael, Portia, Christy, Mikey, Nakia, Raphael, Summer, Katroya and Eldra; 19 great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter "Gigi".
Viewing will be held Friday June 12, 2020 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at English Chapel FWB Church.
Due to COVID-19, 50 people are allowed to attend funeral services. Please check with the family to see if you're invited. Please wear a mask when attending the service.