Patricia Corey "Patsy" Styron

On August 1, 2023, Patricia "Patsy" Corey Styron, age 83, of Greenville, passed away peacefully. She was born on May 31st, 1940. Preceding her in death was her husband Charles Styron; her parents J. Jacob 'Jack' Corey and Huldah Evans Corey; four brothers: Jacob Corey Jr., Carl Corey, Lindy Corey, and Bobby Corey. Although Patsy had no children of her own, she loved and nurtured many "children of her heart" by spending time with them, doing things with them and sometimes supporting them financially. It was not unusual to see Patsy driving a child to swimming lessons or picking them up from school. She loved being a constant in their lives. She is also survived by seven nieces and nephews: Mrs. Bobbie Corey Wilkinson, Chris Corey, Deanna Corey Mason, Glenn Corey, Karl Corey, Kim Corey Sykes, and Lesley Corey Kirsch. On February 17th, 1995, Patsy married Charles Styron. They were married 23 years until his death in 2018. He had four children who became a part of Patsy's life. They are Keith Styron, Greg Styron, Julie Styron Bethea and Wanda Styron Holland. Patsy and Charles enjoyed watching their five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren grow. Patsy will be truly missed by her lifelong friend, Sandra Causey and her former running mate, Kathy Harrell. Memorial services will be held at Wilkerson's funeral Home Saturday August 12th at 4:00 pm. Visitation will take place 30 minutes before and after that time in the auditorium wing. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home.