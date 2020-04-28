Patricia Elks

Patricia Carraway Elks
AYDEN - Mrs. Patricia "Pat" Carraway Elks, age 76, passed away Saturday morning, April 25, 2020, at Duke Raleigh Hospital. A native of Greene County, she was born August 28, 1943, the daughter of Linwood Gray Carraway and Ellen Geneva Grimsley Carraway.
Pat was born and raised in the Ormondsville Community, graduated from the Maury High School, and was a member of Ormondsville FWB Church. She was proud to have worked at the ECU School of Medicine, where she retired. She also loved working as a substitute teacher for the Greene County School System in more recent years. She had spunk, wasn't afraid to tell how she felt, and never met a stranger. Most of all, she loved Jesus and she loved her family. Anyone who knew Pat, knows she loved spending time with all her grandkids. It says much that all of her children and grandchildren lived very near her in Greene County. She believed in family being close and worked hard to make sure her family felt loved and important; she will be so very missed.
Pat is now rejoicing pain free in heaven with the love of her life, Darrell, who passed away 15 years ago. Additional to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sailor Faith Caroline Tripp; and brother, William "Bud" Carraway.
Her surviving family includes her children, Tanya Tripp and husband Timmy, Julie Sutton and husband Roger, and Christopher Elks and wife Kirsten, all of Ayden; 10 grandchildren, Jordan Sutton Murphy and husband Chad, Samantha Elks, Walker Sutton, Ryan Elks, Gracie Wrenn Tripp, Emma Elks, Benjamin Elks, Isaac Elks, Mary Elks and John Elks; and a great-granddaughter, Sutton Murphy. Also surviving are a sister, Bonnie Matthews and husband Roy of Concord; a special cousin who Pat thought of as a sister, Joyce Lee and husband David of Smithfield; and sister-in-law, Brenda Carraway of Ormondsville.
Graveside services will be held 5 PM Monday, April 27th, at the Grimsley Cemetery located on Tripp Grimsley Road in the Ormondsville Community. At other times the family will be at the home of Roger and Julie Sutton, 612 Tripp Grimsley Road, Ayden, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to The Refuge, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden, NC 28513. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.