Mrs. Patricia "Kaye" Register Jernigan, 77, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at ECU Health Center. Family will receive friends during the Celebration of Her Life to be held on June 4th, 2023 (information below). Kaye was born to the late Moses and Beulah Godwin Register and grew up in Dunn, NC. She was a graduate of UNC Greensboro and worked as a Healthcare Administrator for more than 28 years. Kaye will be dearly remembered for her faith in Christ, deep love for her family and the many ways she made times together special; whether through her homemade cooking or the warmth she created in her home for her guests. Kaye cherished time with her husband Jim, her children and grandchildren, who all will particularly treasure memories of the recent summers spent together in Garden City Beach, S.C. In addition to her parents, Kaye was preceded in death by her siblings Elaine Parsons, Edward and Bud Lemuel Register. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, James "Jim" D. Jernigan, Sr.; sons, James D. "Jim" Jernigan, Jr. and wife, Candice, of Greenville, NC and Patrick Jernigan and wife, Janet, of Durham, NC; daughter, Patricia Jernigan Kercher and husband, Todd, of Lakeland, Florida; grandchildren, Trey, Savanna, Victoria, Joshua, Jacob, Nicholas, Isaac and Aidanne; and sister, Barbara McClenny. Kaye's life will be celebrated on June 4, 2023 at Stokes Family Farm. More information can be found here: https://fb.me/e/3yFZxCyTn?mibextid=RQdjqZ (copy & paste website), or please email RSVP to: KayeJerniganCelebration@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org; or the Salvation Army, 2700 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.