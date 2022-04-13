Patricia "Pat" Keel Capps Deaver, 68, of Farmville, NC, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held Friday at 1 PM at the Arthur Christian Church in Bell Arthur. Burial will follow at Martin Memorial Gardens in Williamston. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Pat, daughter of the late Walter and Sally Keel, was born on November 13, 1953, in Robersonville. She grew up in the Robersonville community and graduated from Robersonville High School. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from East Carolina University. Pat began her career with Pitt County Social Services and then served as a Guidance Counselor at Southwood Elementary School in Kinston before her retirement. Pat loved the river, fishing, playing Bingo and Scrabble, but her greatest love was her family. She was a faithful member of Arthur Christian Church, where she served as a Deaconess for several years. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael H. Keel and Gus Keel. She is survived by her husband, Allen Deaver; son, Ashley Capps and wife, Ashleigh, of Greenville; step-sons, Glenn Deaver, Caswell Deaver, and James Deaver all of Columbia, NC; grandchildren, James and Luke Capps, Breanna Deaver, Jordan Deaver, and Jordyn Deaver; brothers, Randy Keel of Raleigh and Micky Keel of Houston, Texas; and sister-in-law, Sandra Keel of Robersonville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arthur Christian Church, P.O. Box 579, Bell Arthur, NC 27811. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com